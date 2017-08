Sept 20 (Reuters) - ChemoMetec A/S :

* FY revenue up 39 percent at 85.2 million Danish crowns ($12.79 million)

* FY EBITDA 22.6 million crowns versus 11.4 million crowns year ago

* Sees 2016/17 revenue of 90 million-100 million crowns

* Sees 2016/17 revenue of 90 million-100 million crowns

* Sees 2016/17 EBITDA at level of 15 million-25 million crowns