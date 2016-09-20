BRIEF-Philips Lighting partners with Huawei for Philips Hue connected lightning system

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Philips Lighting NV :

* Huawei and Philips Lighting partner to unlock an ocean of possibilities

* Philips Lighting and Huawei Technologies have signed a partnership agreement to ensure the seamless interoperability of the Philips Hue connected lighting system for the home with Huawei's OceanConnect Internet of Things (IoT) platform

* Under agreement, Huawei will become 'Friends of Hue' partner and Philips Lighting an OceanConnect partner Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)