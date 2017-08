Sept 20 (Reuters) - Medical Prognosis Institute A/S :

* Says its spin-out Oncology Venture signs partnership deal with Cadila Pharmaceuticals on LiPlaCis using MPI's DRP technology

* Cadila pharmaceuticals will finance in kind and conduct studies with a total of 310 cancer patients with highest likelihood of success from liplacis treatment