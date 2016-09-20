FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Esprit Holdings reports net profit of HK$21 million for FY15/16
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
Brexit
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Apparel & Accessories
September 20, 2016 / 8:45 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Esprit Holdings reports net profit of HK$21 million for FY15/16

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Esprit Holdings Ltd :

* Board has not recommended distribution of a final dividend

* Controlled space in retail is expected to decline by high-single-digit percentage

* FY16/17 capex is expected to be similar to that of fy15/16

* Plan to bring our expenditure in marketing and advertising at a lower level in FY16/17

* Fy turnover HK$17.79 billion versus HK$19.42 billion a year ago

* Net profit of HK$21 million for FY15/16, after a net loss of HK$3.70 billion last year

* Short-Term outlook for FY16/17 is based on immediate priorities presented in this letter.

* Gross profit margin should remain stable level or achieve a modest increase

* Will continue to moderately invest in retail stores refurbishment, omnichannel initiatives Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.