BRIEF-Baoxin Auto says application made for resumption of trading

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Baoxin Auto Group Ltd:

* Restoration Of Public Float And Resumption Of Trading <1293.HK

* Public float of company has been restored to 25% of issued share capital of company

* Notified by Yang Aihua, Baoxin Investment and Auspicious Splendid that they have reduced their respective residual shareholding in company

* Reduced respective residual shareholding in company by selling down a total of 80 million shares to independent third parties

* Application has been made to stock exchange for resumption of trading in shares with effect from 9:00 a.m. On Sept. 21