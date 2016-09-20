FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Fitch affirms Singapore at 'AAA' outlook stable
September 20, 2016 / 9:11 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Fitch affirms Singapore at 'AAA' outlook stable

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Fitch on Singapore

* Fitch affirms Singapore at 'AAA'; outlook stable

* Expects growth to only recover gradually to 2 percent by 2018

* Ratings reflect Singapore's high per capita income levels, strong governance indicators

* Revised down its growth forecast for Singapore for 2016 to 1.8 percent from its earlier forecast of 2.1 percent

* Real GDP growth over five years ending 2016 projected to average 3.1 percent as against the 'AAA' median of 2 percent

* Downward revision primarily on account of weaker external demand, accompanied by ongoing adjustment of economy Source: bit.ly/2cVAYAM

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
