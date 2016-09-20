BRIEF-Fitch affirms Singapore at 'AAA' outlook stable

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Fitch on Singapore

* Fitch affirms Singapore at 'AAA'; outlook stable

* Expects growth to only recover gradually to 2 percent by 2018

* Ratings reflect Singapore's high per capita income levels, strong governance indicators

* Revised down its growth forecast for Singapore for 2016 to 1.8 percent from its earlier forecast of 2.1 percent

* Real GDP growth over five years ending 2016 projected to average 3.1 percent as against the 'AAA' median of 2 percent

* Downward revision primarily on account of weaker external demand, accompanied by ongoing adjustment of economy