BRIEF-Japfa'S unit enters into a joint venture agreement

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Japfa Ltd
* Initial capital subscription for JVCO is US$6 million, of which SGF will contribute US$2.4 million (40%) and Cargill will contribute us$3.6 million (60%)
* Transaction is not expected to have a material effect on net tangible assets per share and earnings per share of group for current financial year
* Unit entered into a joint venture agreement
* SGF will fund its investment in JVCO through internal resources and/or bank borrowings
* JVCO will commence manufacturing operations on or about in six months' time (1q2017)
* JV with Pt Cargill food investment Indonesia and Cargill Meats (Thailand) in relation to Pt Cahaya Gunung Foods