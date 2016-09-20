FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Japfa'S unit enters into a joint venture agreement
September 20, 2016 / 10:10 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Japfa'S unit enters into a joint venture agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Japfa Ltd

* Initial capital subscription for JVCO is US$6 million, of which SGF will contribute US$2.4 million (40%) and Cargill will contribute us$3.6 million (60%)

* Transaction is not expected to have a material effect on net tangible assets per share and earnings per share of group for current financial year

* Unit entered into a joint venture agreement

* SGF will fund its investment in JVCO through internal resources and/or bank borrowings

* JVCO will commence manufacturing operations on or about in six months' time (1q2017)

* JV with Pt Cargill food investment Indonesia and Cargill Meats (Thailand) in relation to Pt Cahaya Gunung Foods Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
