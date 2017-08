Sept 20 (Reuters) - Fesco

* Says FESCO and Rusagro signed an agreement of intent to arrange a special-purpose technology based on the Vladivostok Commercial Sea Port (part of FESCO Group) infrastructure to handle export agricultural products

* The agreement is intended to optimize the supply logistics of Rusagro goods to the Asia Pacific countries Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)