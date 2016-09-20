FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-China Cinda Asset Management announces approval regarding issuance of offshore preference shares
September 20, 2016 / 9:46 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-China Cinda Asset Management announces approval regarding issuance of offshore preference shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 20 (Reuters) - China Cinda Asset Management Co Ltd:

* Announcement In Relation To The Approval From Csrc Concerning The Issuance Of Offshore Preference Shares

* Csrc approved co's issuance of not more than 300 million offshore preference shares, with each offshore preference share having par value of rmb100

* CSRC also approved mandatory conversion of offshore preference shares upon occurrence of certain trigger event

* CSRC approved company's issuance of not more than 300 million offshore preference shares

* Offshore preference shares may be listed on stock exchange of hong kong limited after issuance Source text:(bit.ly/2cMEuwO) Further company coverage:

