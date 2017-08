Sept 20 (Reuters) - Lannett Company Inc :

* Received approval from FDA of ANDA for Buprenorphine and Naloxone Sublingual Tablets, 2 mg/0.5 mg and 8 mg/2 mg

* Lannett announces approval for Buprenorphine and Naloxone Sublingual Tablets, 2 mg/0.5 mg and 8 mg/2 mg Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: