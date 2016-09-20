BRIEF-Sonoco Thermosafe acquires Laminar Medica Group
* Sonoco Thermosafe acquired assets and operations of Laminar Medica in United Kingdom and Czech Republic, from Clinimed Ltd
Sept 20 Bristol-Myers Squibb Co :
* European Medicines Agency validates Bristol Myers Squibb's type II variation application for Opdivo (nivolumab) in advanced form of bladder cancer
* Validation of application confirms submission is complete and begins EMA's centralized review process
* Says as of first half of September company has surpassed Q2 2016 levels in branded postpaid phone and prepaid net customer additions
Sept 20 Investment bank Jefferies Group LLC on Tuesday reported a jump in third-quarter profit, driven by strong revenue in its fixed income trading business.