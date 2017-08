Sept 20 (Reuters) - DeVry Education Group Inc :

* Will voluntarily limit amount of revenue that each of its six Title IV institutions derive from federal funding to 85 percent

* Under new plan, DeVry group's institutions will receive no more than 85 percent of revenue from federal student aid

* Devry group "commits to meeting threshold by end of its fiscal year in 2017" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: