Sept 20 (Reuters) - Apricus Biosciences Inc :

* Apricus Biosciences announces completion of transfer of marketing authorizations for Vitaros in Finland and Denmark to Ferring Pharmaceuticals

* Apricus has received a total of $4.5 million in upfront payments from Ferring, in addition to a regulatory milestone payment of $1.6 million. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: