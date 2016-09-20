BRIEF-Regeneron, Teva collaborate to develop, commercialize Fasinumab

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Regeneron and Teva announce global collaboration to develop and commercialize Fasinumab, an investigational NGF antibody for chronic pain

* Teva to pay co $250 million upfront and share equally in global commercial value, and ongoing research and development costs of about $1 billion

* Regeneron is eligible to receive development and regulatory milestone payments and additional payments based on net sales