a year ago
BRIEF-Regeneron, Teva collaborate to develop, commercialize Fasinumab
September 20, 2016 / 11:35 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Regeneron, Teva collaborate to develop, commercialize Fasinumab

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Regeneron and Teva announce global collaboration to develop and commercialize Fasinumab, an investigational NGF antibody for chronic pain

* Teva to pay co $250 million upfront and share equally in global commercial value, and ongoing research and development costs of about $1 billion

* Regeneron is eligible to receive development and regulatory milestone payments and additional payments based on net sales Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

