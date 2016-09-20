FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Mettrum to sell non-core subsidiary for $7 mln
September 20, 2016 / 11:15 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Mettrum to sell non-core subsidiary for $7 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Mettrum Health Corp

* Says sale agreement of non-core subsidiary for $7 million and enters three year product supply agreement

* Core asset adds non-dilutive $7 million to balance sheet

* Once transaction is completed in coming months, Bennett Road North will be renamed Starseed Medicinal Inc.

* Supply agreement expected to generate up to $40mm in revenue and make a material contribution to profitability

* Three-Year supply agreement is expected to make a material contribution to company's revenue and profitability

* Says divesting of bennett road north is not anticipated to have any material impact on Mettrum's production Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

