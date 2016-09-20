FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-CYBG announces pricing of resale of additional tier 1 notes
September 20, 2016 / 11:51 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-CYBG announces pricing of resale of additional tier 1 notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 20 (Reuters) - CYBG Plc :

* Notes are expected to be transferred by NAB to settlement manager, for onward transfer to purchasers, on Sept. 22 2016

* Commitments to purchase have been received in relation to a resale of all of its 450 mln stg 8 pct fixed rate notes which were issued on Feb. 8 2016

* Purchase price payable by any purchaser in this resale is 933.1694 stg per 1,000 stg in principal amount of notes so purchased Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

