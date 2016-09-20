FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Altria Group Inc records pre-tax charge against reported earnings in Q3 of 2016
September 20, 2016 / 1:40 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Altria Group Inc records pre-tax charge against reported earnings in Q3 of 2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Altria Group Inc :

* Will record a one-time, pre-tax charge against reported earnings in Q3 of 2016 of approximately $825 million, or $0.28 per share

* Reaffirms guidance that its 2016 FY adjusted EPS growth rate expected to be in range of 7.5% to 9.5% over 2015 Fy adjusted diluted EPS

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $3.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Will record pre-tax charge against reported earnings in Q3 reflecting loss on early extinguishment of debt related to tender offer Source text bit.ly/2cAiCBE Further company coverage:

