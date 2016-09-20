BRIEF-Altria Group Inc records pre-tax charge against reported earnings in Q3 of 2016
Sept 20 Altria Group Inc :
* Will record a one-time, pre-tax charge against reported earnings in Q3 of 2016 of approximately $825 million, or $0.28 per share
* Reaffirms guidance that its 2016 FY adjusted EPS growth rate expected to be in range of 7.5% to 9.5% over 2015 Fy adjusted diluted EPS
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $3.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Will record pre-tax charge against reported earnings in Q3 reflecting loss on early extinguishment of debt related to tender offer Source text bit.ly/2cAiCBE Further company coverage:
