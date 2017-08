Sept 20 (Reuters) - Yueshou Environmental Holdings Ltd:

* discloseable Transaction In Relation To Provision Of Loan

* Lender, a wholly-owned subsidiary of company, entered into loan agreement with borrower and guarantor

* Lender agreed to grant to borrower a loan in principal amount of HK$20 million

* Loan will be funded by internal resources of group