a year ago
BRIEF-ITV, Sky buy stakes in eSports channel Ginx TV
September 20, 2016 / 3:06 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-ITV, Sky buy stakes in eSports channel Ginx TV

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 20 (Reuters) - ITV Plc :

* ITV invests in GINX TV

* Has invested 1.55 mln stg in cash for a 16.5 pct stake in Ginx TV, owner of UK & Ireland's only 24-hour eSports TV channel, GINX eSports TV

* Says both ITV and SKY have option to acquire further holdings in Ginx TV

* If either party does not take up its option, remaining party may have option to acquire 100 pct

* Sky has invested an equal stake in Ginx TV

* Both ITV and SKY have option to acquire further holdings in Ginx TV Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
