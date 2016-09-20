Sept 20 Bacanora Minerals Ltd

* Bacanora Minerals Ltd -Igneous Capital notified SEDI in Canada on 17 Sept that it had agreed to sell 4.5 million shares in co on 16 Sept at £1per share

* Bacanora Minerals Ltd -Igneous' shareholding in co on completion of sale will be 10.5 million shares representing 9.73% of issued share capital of company