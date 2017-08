Sept 20 (Reuters) - Piramal Enterprises Ltd :

* Approved proposal to down-sell a part of the company's lending portfolio, forming part of its financial services business

* Deal for a net consideration of 14.50 billion rupees

* Proposal is expected to be completed by end-october 2016

* Says sale to its wholly owned subsidiary Piramal Finance Private Limited Source text: (bit.ly/2cEuWTN)

