Sept 20 (Reuters) - B2holding ASA :

* Says has successfully completed a 175 million euro ($195.56 million) senior unsecured bond issue with maturity in 2021

* Settlement date is expected to be October 4, 2016

* Proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 0.8949 euros)