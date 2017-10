Sept 20 (Reuters) - Marfin Investment Group Holdings SA :

* H1 consolidated net loss after tax and minorities of 45.9 million euros ($51.27 million), versus loss of 51.9 million euros year ago

* H1 turnover 524.0 million euros, down 2 percent versus year ago

* H1 consolidated EBITDA from business operations increased 23 percent to 68.5 million euros versus 55.5 million euros year ago Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8953 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)