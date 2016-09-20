FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Universal Technologies says unit enters acquisition agreement
#IT Services & Consulting
September 20, 2016 / 3:11 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Universal Technologies says unit enters acquisition agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Universal Technologies Holdings Ltd :

* Universal Tech-connected Transaction

* Deal for consideration of hk$9 million

* Consideration for proposed acquisition will be funded from internal resources of group

* Purchaser (a direct wholly- owned subsidiary of company) and vendor entered into acquisition agreement

* Purchaser conditionally agreed to acquire from vendor, and vendor agreed to sell, entire issued share capital of target company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

