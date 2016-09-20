BRIEF-Universal Technologies says unit enters acquisition agreement

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Universal Technologies Holdings Ltd :
* Universal Tech-connected Transaction
* Deal for consideration of hk$9 million
* Consideration for proposed acquisition will be funded from internal resources of group
* Purchaser (a direct wholly- owned subsidiary of company) and vendor entered into acquisition agreement
* Purchaser conditionally agreed to acquire from vendor, and vendor agreed to sell, entire issued share capital of target company