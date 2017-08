Sept 20 (Reuters) - Easyvista SA :

* H1 net loss EUR 0.6 million ($669,900.00) versus loss of EUR 1.2 million year ago

* H1 operating loss EUR 0.7 million versus loss of EUR 1.6 million year ago

* Confirms annual target of Saas growth between 20% and 30% Source text: bit.ly/2ck5aRC Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8957 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)