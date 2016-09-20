BRIEF-Fuller Smith & Turner to buy back shares for future share rewards

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Fuller Smith & Turner Plc :

* Announces its intention to utilise part of its general authority to make on-market purchases of 'A' ordinary share

* Objective of putting shares into treasury for use in meeting future obligations arising from share-based rewards to employees

* Programme is irrevocable and non-discretionary and purchases may be made during close periods

* Confirms that it has currently no unpublished price sensitive information

