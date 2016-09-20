FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Semperit warns on 2016 earnings, plans cost cuts
#Consumer Goods and Retail
September 20, 2016 / 5:00 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Semperit warns on 2016 earnings, plans cost cuts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Semperit Holding Ag

* Says operational results of 2016 will be well below results in 2015

* Says this results in a decline of about 10% for ebitda and of about 20% for ebit

* Says will continue its growth strategy consistently despite more difficult economic conditions

* Says focus will be on entering into new markets in industrial sector and expansion and optimisation of existing production capacities

* Says profitability shall be improved by continuing process optimisations, efficiency enhancements, cost reduction programme Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Frankfurt Newsroom)

