BRIEF-Semperit warns on 2016 earnings, plans cost cuts

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Semperit Holding Ag

* Says operational results of 2016 will be well below results in 2015

* Says this results in a decline of about 10% for ebitda and of about 20% for ebit

* Says will continue its growth strategy consistently despite more difficult economic conditions

* Says focus will be on entering into new markets in industrial sector and expansion and optimisation of existing production capacities

* Says profitability shall be improved by continuing process optimisations, efficiency enhancements, cost reduction programme