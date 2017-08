Sept 20 (Reuters) - Nikkei:

* Megaworld intends to spend 8.5 billion Philippine pesos ($177 million) to build hotels in vacation destinations - Nikkei

* Megaworld also will open two hotels under the Belmont Brand in resort areas by 2019 at a cost of 3.5 billion pesos - Nikkei Source text :(s.nikkei.com/2ckdcKa) Further company coverage: