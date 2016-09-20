FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Adobe Systems sees Q4 revenue of $1.55 bln- $1.60 bln
September 20, 2016 / 8:26 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Adobe Systems sees Q4 revenue of $1.55 bln- $1.60 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Adobe Systems Inc:

* Sees Q4 revenue of $1.55 billion to $1.60 billion

* Says expect to achieve adobe marketing cloud year-over-year revenue growth of approximately 30% in Q4

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.78, revenue view $1.57 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.83 to $0.89

* Adobe Systems Inc sees Q4 GAAP EPS $0.60 to $0.66

* Expect to add slightly more than $300 million of net new digital media ARR during Q4 to achieve FY target of about $4 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

