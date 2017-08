Sept 20 (Reuters) - Equity One Inc:

* On September 16, 2016, co entered into a fifth amended and restated credit agreement - SEC Filing

* Credit agreement amends increase revolving commitments by $250 million

* Credit agreement provides for an $850 million unsecured revolving credit facility with a maturity date of February 1, 2021 Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2d0c94M) Further company coverage: