September 20, 2016 / 8:50 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Fonterra raises 2016/17 forecast farmgate milk price

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Fonterra:

* Increased its 2016/17 forecast farmgate milk price by 50 cents to $5.25 per kgms

* Milk production in key dairying regions globally is reducing in response to low milk prices

* Milk production in EU for 2016 is beginning to flatten out and New Zealand milk collection is currently more than 3 % lower than last season

* While some improvement seen in GDT auction prices recently, high NZD/USD exchange rate is offsetting some gains

* "There is still volatility in global dairy markets"

* Total payout available to farmers in current season is forecast to be $5.75 to $5.85 before retentions

* All figures in NZ$ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )

