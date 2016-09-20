FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Nu Skin says agreed to pay $765,688 to U.S. SEC in relation to settlement
September 20, 2016 / 9:00 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Nu Skin says agreed to pay $765,688 to U.S. SEC in relation to settlement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Nu Skin Enterprises Inc

* Nu skin enterprises inc says has reached a resolution with u.s. Securities and exchange commission

* Anticipates delivering third-quarter revenue at high end of, or slightly above, its previous guidance of $560 to $580 million

* Nu skin enterprises inc says resolution with u.s. Sec will fully resolve co's previously disclosed sec investigation in its entirety

* Q3 revenue view $581.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sec found co's books and records and internal controls related to a charitable contribution in china in 2013 were insufficient

* Company agreed to pay $765,688 to the sec in relation to settlement Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2cXmMHu) Further company coverage:

