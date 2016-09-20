BRIEF-Jim Cowan appointed president of Greenbrier International
* Says Cowan continues to report to William A. Furman, chairman and CEO of Greenbrier Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Sept 20 Allegiant Travel Co:
* Announces withdrawal of proposed $300 million offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Sept 20 The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is investigating how Exxon Mobil has valued its oil reserves in the wake of low prices and potential curbs on carbon emissions, the company said, confirming an earlier report.
NEW YORK, Sept 20 The U.S. judge overseeing litigation accusing 16 banks of rigging prices in the $5.3 trillion-a-day foreign exchange market on Tuesday narrowed but refused to dismiss lawsuits against Deutsche Bank, Morgan Stanley and five other large banks that have yet to settle.