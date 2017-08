Sept 21 (Reuters) - Actia Group SA :

* H1 net income group share 10.6 million euros ($11.8 million) versus 4.2 million euros year ago

* H1 EBITDA 21.0 million euros versus 12.9 million euros year ago

* Expects FY revenue growth of at least 10 pct

* Expects FY level of operating profitability at least equal to that of 2015