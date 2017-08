Sept 20 (Reuters) - Sotherly Hotels Inc

* Sotherly Hotels Inc enters into agreement to purchase Condo Hotel commercial unit

* Deal includes purchase of hotel commercial unit, which consists of designated lobby and front desk areas, offices, and other spaces

* Says in addition, company will enter into a lease for 400-space parking garage and meeting rooms of hotel

* Deal for $4.25 million