Sept 20 (Reuters) - Mirna Therapeutics Inc :

* Will discuss with advisors, as well as fda regarding possible future development of MRX34

* Company voluntarily halted enrollment and dosing in clinical study following multiple immune-related severe adverse events

* Will not be initiating a translational medicine study of MRX34 in melanoma patients, planned to begin later this year