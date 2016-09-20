FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Mast reports top-line results from phase 3 study in Sickle Cell Disease
#Market News
September 20, 2016 / 9:15 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Mast reports top-line results from phase 3 study in Sickle Cell Disease

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Mast Therapeutics

* Line results from phase 3 study in Sickle Cell Disease

* No statistically significant differences between treatment groups in intent-to-treat population across 2 secondary efficacy endpoints

* Plan to perform an interim analysis of ongoing heart failure trial of Vepoloxamer

* Intend to significantly and immediately reduce operating expenses and continue efforts with AIR001

* Study did not meet its primary efficacy endpoint

* No deaths occurred on study.

* Based on data seen to date, expect will terminate all clinical development of vepoloxamer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

