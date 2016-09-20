BRIEF-Mast reports top-line results from phase 3 study in Sickle Cell Disease

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Mast Therapeutics
* Line results from phase 3 study in Sickle Cell Disease
* No statistically significant differences between treatment groups in intent-to-treat population across 2 secondary efficacy endpoints
* Plan to perform an interim analysis of ongoing heart failure trial of Vepoloxamer
* Intend to significantly and immediately reduce operating expenses and continue efforts with AIR001
* Study did not meet its primary efficacy endpoint
* No deaths occurred on study.
* Based on data seen to date, expect will terminate all clinical development of vepoloxamer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: