a year ago
REFILE-BRIEF-TMX Group says eliminated positions in Q3 to realize meaningful synergies
September 20, 2016 / 9:45 PM / a year ago

REFILE-BRIEF-TMX Group says eliminated positions in Q3 to realize meaningful synergies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Fixes typo in headline)

Sept 20 (Reuters) - TMX Group Ltd

* In Q3 2016, TMX eliminated positions; expects majority of these headcount reductions will be completed by end of Q1 of 2017

* Expects to incur strategic realignment expenses of about$15.0-$17.0 million

* Says approximately 95 full-time positions and about 20 consultants and contractors will be impacted by cost reductions

* In Q3 2016, TMX eliminated positions to realize meaningful synergies

* Targeting further cost reductions related largely to compensation, benefits of $8.0-$10.0 million/year on run rate basis to be realized by 2016 end Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
