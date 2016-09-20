BRIEF-Retail Properties Of America to buy One Loudoun Downtown in Washington, D.C. MSA
* Retail Properties Of America, Inc. announces agreement to purchase One Loudoun Downtown in the Washington, D.C. MSA
Sept 20 Monsanto Co
* Bayer not required to take any divestiture action that would likely result in 1-year loss of net sales to Bayer, co in excess of $1.6 billion
* Bayer not required to take divestiture action that would reasonably likely to have material adverse effect on combined agricultural business Source - bit.ly/2cOtejy
* Copart reports fourth quarter fiscal 2016 financial results
Sept 20 Apple Inc is spending more to manufacture its iPhone 7 smartphone than predecessor iPhone 6S due to features such as a bigger battery and larger storage capacity, according to a teardown by IHS Markit Ltd.