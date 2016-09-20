UPDATE 2-Adobe revenue beats estimates as cloud push gains pace
* Shares on pace to open at record high (Adds CFO comment from conference call, details; updates shares)
Sept 20 Standard Life Plc
* Standard Life Investments says hopes to reopen frozen property fund in Q4 2016
Further company coverage:
* Shares on pace to open at record high (Adds CFO comment from conference call, details; updates shares)
Sept 20 The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is investigating how Exxon Mobil Corp has valued its oil reserves in the wake of low prices and potential curbs on carbon emissions, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.
NEW YORK, Sept 20 Mylan NV faced new scrutiny over price hikes for its anti-allergy EpiPen on Tuesday, with U.S. lawmakers calling for a probe of oversight of the company's rebates to government healthcare plans, while West Virginia said it was investigating whether Mylan defrauded its Medicaid department.