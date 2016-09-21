BRIEF-Moody's prospects remain robust for Islamic finance despite subdued sukuk issuance

Sept 20 (Reuters) -

* Moody’s on Ismlamic Finance - Sector has potential for more growth, especially in countries in which penetration of islamic banking assets is low

* Moody’s on Ismlamic Finance - Growth in Islamic insurance sector is also slowing, but Moody’s expects it to remain at double digit levels into 2017

* Moody’s on Ismlamic Finance - Growth in Islamic insurance sector is also slowing, but Moody’s expects gross contributions to reach $20 billion by 2017

* Moody‘s: Prospects remain robust for Islamic finance despite subdued sukuk issuance

* Moody‘s: New sukuk issuance volumes in 2016 are expected to remain flat, at around $70 billion

* Moody's: Expect increased sukuk issuance into 2017 from sovereigns, banks and corporates in gulf, as regional financing needs increase amid lower oil prices Source : (bit.ly/2cBDhFA)