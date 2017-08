Sept 21 (Reuters) - New World Development Co Ltd :

* FY revenue HK$59.57 billion versus HK$55.25 billion

* FY net profit HK$8.67 billion versus HK$19.11 billion

* Resolved to recommend a final dividend for year ended 30 June 2016 of HK$0.31 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: