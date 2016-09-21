FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Evotec, Bayer to develop new treatments to fight kidney diseases
September 21, 2016 / 5:40 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Evotec, Bayer to develop new treatments to fight kidney diseases

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Evotec AG

* Says goal is development of multiple clinical candidates for treatment of kidney diseases such as chronic kidney disease in diabetes patients

* Says partners will share responsibilities during pre-clinical development of potential clinical candidates

* Says will receive a minimum of eur 14 m over contract period including research payments and an undisclosed licence fee

* Says is eligible to receive pre-clinical, clinical and sales milestones of potentially over eur 300 m as well as tiered royalties of up to low double-digit percentage of net sales

* Says evotec and bayer partner to develop new treatments to fight kidney diseases Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Frankfurt newsroom)

