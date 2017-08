BRIEF-Sinclair Pharma on track to meet 2016 sales guidance

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Sinclair Pharma Plc :

* Group revenues increased 125 pct to £17.3 million compared to 7.7 million stg in previous six month period

* Net cash of 24.4 million stg at 30 June 2016

* Strong sales continue into Q3 2016. Sales for current quarter expected to exceed 7.7 million stg recorded in July-Dec 2015 period

* On track to meet guidance of 40 pct sales growth for calendar year 2016, pre brazil consolidation and us silhouette soft sales Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)