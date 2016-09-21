BRIEF-Hospitality Property Fund appoints Tsogo nominated names as CEO, FD

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Hospitality Property Fund Ltd :

* Appointment of new chief executive officer and financial director

* Tsogo has nominated a new CEO and FD for company and board has approved these nominations

* Keith Randall has been appointed to position of CEO at hospitality with effect from Jan. 1 2017

* Vincent Joyner's termination as CEO and a member of board is announced with effect from Dec. 31 2016

* Appointed Mara de Lima as financial director, effective 30 Sept. 2016

* Riaan Erasmus who has been acting financial director of hospitality will continue in role of senior group financial & treasury manager Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)