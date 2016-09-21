FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Bank of China updates on resolutions of the board of directors
September 21, 2016 / 8:51 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Bank of China updates on resolutions of the board of directors

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Bank Of China:

* Pref-announcement-resolutions Of The Board Of Directors

* "lu zhengfei serves as chairman of personnel and remuneration committee"

* Wang changyun serves as member of strategic development committee, audit committee, risk policy committee & personnel and remuneration committee

* Special authorization is granted that bank shall make a donation of no more than rmb80 million for establishment of charity foundation Source text (bit.ly/2ctikzc) Further company coverage:

