a year ago
BRIEF-HLH Group and Yanjian Group to terminate construction project of D'SEAVIEW
September 21, 2016 / 9:21 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-HLH Group and Yanjian Group to terminate construction project of D'SEAVIEW

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 21 (Reuters) - HLH Group Limited :

* Termination With Yanjian Group For The Construction Project Of D'seaview In Sihanoukville, Cambodia

* Yanjian group was unable to comply with terms set forth in fidic contract

* Transaction not expected to have any material impact on financial performance of hlh for financial year ending 31 december 2016.

* Company and yanjian group have mutually entered into a termination agreement

* Refers to announcement dated 21 july 2016 in relation to award of d'seaview construction project to yanjian group

