Sept 21 (Reuters) - Masmovil Ibercom SA :

* Mercado Alternativo de Renta Fija (MARF, alternative fixed income market) has approved and registered Masmovil's promissory note program of up to 30 million euros ($33 million), and a maximum repayment period of 24 months Source text: bit.ly/2dahg5X

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8971 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)