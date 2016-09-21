BRIEF-Malin Corp says investee company Novan completes IPO
* A Malin Corporation Plc investee company, Novan Inc today successfully completed an initial public offering of its shares
Sept 21 Cellcom Israel Ltd
* Cellcom Israel announces developments re Golan Telecom
* In advanced stages of negotiations with third parties regarding network sharing and hosting agreement
* Says under agreement, Co shall be entitled to annual sum estimated by Co to be NIS 220 - 250 million for a period of 10 years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, Sept 21 Japanese stocks rose nearly 2 percent on Wednesday after the Bank of Japan overhauled its monetary policy, potentially easing pressure on banks and insurers.
HONG KONG, Sept 21 Japanese stocks rallied and lifted Asian equities on Wednesday, while the yen weakened after the Bank of Japan surprised markets by adopting a target for long-term interest rates in an overhaul of its massive monetary stimulus programme.